SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 27 Starlink satellites to orbit on record-breaking 27th flight (photos)
Submit on Monday, April 14th, 2025 13:11
SpaceX broke its rocket-reuse record yet again early Monday (April 14), launching a batch of Starlink internet satellites atop a Falcon 9 rocket that flew for the 27th time.
This entry was posted on Monday, April 14th, 2025 at 1:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.