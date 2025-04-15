‘I’ve never been more proud of my friend than today,’ Oprah Winfrey says as she watches Gayle King launch on Blue Origin rocket (video)
Oprah Winfrey was on hand April 14 to witness the launch of Blue Origin’s historic NS-31 mission, which carried her friend of nearly 50 years, journalist Gayle King, to and from suborbital space.
