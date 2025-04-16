New photos from European Mars orbiter show dynamic, volcanic Red Planet terrain
Submit on Wednesday, April 16th, 2025 02:11
The European Space Agency just released some new snapshots from its Mars Express orbiter that detail the dynamic terrain of the Red Planet’s Acheron Fossae region.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 16th, 2025 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.