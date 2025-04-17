Scientists discover bizarre double-star system with exoplanet on a sideways orbit (video)
Astronomers have discovered the weirdest planetary system ever seen, consisting of a planet rolling around rare binary “failed star” brown dwarfs at a 90-degree tilted angle!
