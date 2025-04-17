Where did this extremely magnetic, dense and dead star come from? Scientists aren’t quite sure
Using the Hubble and Gaia space telescopes, astronomers have discovered that a powerfully magnetic neutron star in the Milky Way wasn’t born in a supernova.
