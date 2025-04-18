Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong’s gold Omega moonwatch sells for record $2.2M at auction
A new record has been set for the most paid at auction for an astronaut’s timepiece. The 18-karat gold Omega Speedmaster that was presented to Neil Armstrong sold for $2,187,500 with premium.
