Ryan Gosling’s new ‘Star Wars’ movie ‘Starfighter’ is coming in 2027, and it has nothing to do with the Starfighter games
Friday, April 18th, 2025
Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy is visiting the galaxy far, far away to tell a standalone story set five years after The Rise of Skywalker.
