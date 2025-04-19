Could Mars volcanoes have supported ancient life on the Red Planet? Well, maybe
Using NASA’s Perseverance rover to analyze Martian rocks, researchers suggest that Mars’ complex volcanism might hold clues about the planet’s ancient habitability.
