SpaceX launches 10th batch of ‘proliferated architecture’ spy satellites for US government (video)
Submit on Sunday, April 20th, 2025 21:11
SpaceX launched the 10th batch of “proliferated architecture” spy satellites for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base today (April 20).
