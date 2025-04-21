SpaceX launches its 32nd Dragon cargo mission to the ISS for NASA
Submit on Monday, April 21st, 2025 16:11
SpaceX launched its 32nd cargo mission to the International Space Station today (April 21), sending more than 3 tons of supplies and scientific hardware to the orbiting lab for NASA.
