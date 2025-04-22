Amateur astronomers capture groundbreaking photos of sun’s corona during partial solar eclipse
Submit on Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025 20:11
In groundbreaking photos, eclipse chasers captured the elusive solar corona during a partially eclipsed sunrise/moonrise in Quebec. It could change eclipse chasing forever.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.