Don Pettit, NASA’s oldest active astronaut at 70, arrives in Houston after 7-month space mission (photo)
Submit on Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025 04:11
NASA’s oldest active astronaut, the 70-year-old Don Pettit, has returned home to Houston after a seven-month stint aboard the International Space Station.
