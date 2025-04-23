NASA’s SPHEREx team rings bell at New York Stock Exchange | Space picture of the day for April 23, 2025
The New York Stock Exchange celebrated the launch of NASA’s newest astrophysics observatory by having the probe’s team ring the closing bell.
