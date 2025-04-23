Star Wars anime fans rejoice! ‘Star Wars: Visions’ returns for Volume 3, and ‘The Ninth Jedi’ is getting its own spin-off series
Submit on Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025 23:11
Fans were expecting “Star Wars Visions Volume 3”, which will feature nine shorts from Japanese animation studios, but “The Ninth Jedi” getting a spin-off series is a very welcome surprise.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.