Aging gracefully: The Hubble Telescope is in ‘excellent technical condition’ on its 35th birthday, its chief scientist says
Submit on Thursday, April 24th, 2025 16:12
By teaming up with the James Webb Space Telescope, or by scientists delving into its long history of observations, Hubble is cementing its legacy.
