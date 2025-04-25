Amateur astrophotographer captures a stunning galaxy 24 million light-years from Earth (photo)
An amateur astrophotographer has captured a stunningly detailed view of the spiral galaxy Messier 106, which is located 24 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Canes Venatici.
