Hubble helps explore the wreckage of a supernova star explosion in a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way (image)
Submit on Saturday, April 26th, 2025 03:11
Using the Hubble Space Telescope and an array of other instruments, astronomers have probed supernova wreckage in the Large Magellanic Cloud, the galaxy next door.
This entry was posted on Saturday, April 26th, 2025 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.