NASA’s Dragonfly nuclear-powered helicopter clears key hurdle ahead of 2028 launch toward huge Saturn moon Titan
Submit on Saturday, April 26th, 2025 22:11
NASA’s pioneering Dragonfly mission has passed its critical design review, keeping it on track for a 2028 launch to the potentially life-hosting Saturn moon Titan.
