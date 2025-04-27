Trump administration cancels lease for NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies lab in New York City
Submit on Sunday, April 27th, 2025 17:11
The Trump administration has canceled the New York City lease of the Goddard Institute for Space Studies, a leading NASA climate-studying organization.
