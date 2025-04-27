Uranus passed between Earth and a distant star this month — and NASA caught the rare event
Submit on Sunday, April 27th, 2025 21:11
NASA researchers got a rare chance to study Uranus’ atmosphere and rings this month, when the ice giant passed between Earth and a distant star, creating a “stellar occultation.”
This entry was posted on Sunday, April 27th, 2025 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.