Lego Marvel Rocket & Baby Groot Minifigure set is now 20% cheaper in this Amazon Sci-Fi deal
Submit on Monday, April 28th, 2025 22:11
This fantastic Lego set makes a great display piece but with movable limbs, it’s fun for fueling youngsters’ Marvel Universe imagination and it’s rarely discounted, so grab it while you can.
This entry was posted on Monday, April 28th, 2025 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.