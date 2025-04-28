Newly launched NASA satellites open eyes to start studying ‘auroral electrojets’ in Earth’s atmosphere
Submit on Monday, April 28th, 2025 17:11
The first bits of data have come back from NASA’s EZIE cubesat mission, which aims to solve some mysteries surrounding the “auroral electrojet” phenomena in Earth’s atmosphere.
