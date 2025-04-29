Amazon launches 27 satellites to begin building huge ‘Project Kuiper’ internet constellation
Submit on Tuesday, April 29th, 2025 06:11
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched the first big batch of satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper broadband constellation to low Earth orbit today (April 28).
