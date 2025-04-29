‘I didn’t look too good because I didn’t feel too good’: NASA astronaut Don Pettit explains why he seemed so unwell after landing (video)
Seventy-year-old NASA astronaut Don Pettit looked pretty peaked shortly after returning to Earth from the ISS this month. And he was pretty peaked — he’d just thrown up on the Kazakh steppe.
