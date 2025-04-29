Scientists find giant, hidden gas cloud only 300 light-years away: ‘This cloud is literally glowing in the dark’
A newly found, huge cloud near our solar system probably won’t form stars, but will rather disperse as part of a feedback cycle that regulates star formation.
