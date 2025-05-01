ISS astronaut shares recipe for a ‘ranger’ burger | Space photo of the day for May 1, 2025
Submit on Thursday, May 1st, 2025 22:11
Stacking wheat snack bread, beef steak, cheese spread, potatoes au gratin and gochujang red pepper paste, NASA astronaut Jonny Kim creates his take on a “ranger” burger on the space station.
