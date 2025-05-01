New Horizons’ new map of the galaxy | Space photo of the day for April 30, 2025
Submit on Thursday, May 1st, 2025 02:11
This spectrograph map, generated from data collected by NASA’s New Horizons probe, depicts the relatively uniform brightness of the ultraviolet “Lyman-alpha” background surrounding our Sun and its area of influence.
This entry was posted on Thursday, May 1st, 2025 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.