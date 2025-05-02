FAA grounds Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket until failure investigation is complete
Submit on Friday, May 2nd, 2025 02:11
The Federal Aviation Administration is grounding Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket until the company completes an investigation into the vehicle’s April 29 launch failure.
