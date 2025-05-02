NASA astronauts prep ISS for new solar arrays on 5th-ever all-female spacewalk
Submit on Friday, May 2nd, 2025 03:11
NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers conducted history’s fifth all-female spacewalk on May 1, moving an antenna and partially preparing the ISS for a new set of solar arrays.
This entry was posted on Friday, May 2nd, 2025 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.