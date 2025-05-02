New JWST observations of ‘trans-Neptunian objects’ could help reveal our solar system’s past
Submit on Friday, May 2nd, 2025 22:11
The James Webb Space Telescope has observed surface ice methanol — a key building block for organic compounds necessary for life, including sugars — on trans-Neptunian objects.
