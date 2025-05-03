Astrophotographer captures the moon and Jupiter suspended above one of Europe’s oldest lakes (photo)
Submit on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025 20:11
Astrophotographer Riste Spiroski has captured a striking view of the moon and Jupiter in the sky over Lake Ohrid, one of Europe’s deepest and most ancient lakes.
