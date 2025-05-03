‘Borderlands 4’ shows off new planet Kairos in gameplay deep dive, and it’s coming a week earlier than we expected (video)
Gearbox is ready to talk about what’s new in Borderlands 4, and the new entry in the iconic sci-fi FPS-RPG series looks like a blast.
