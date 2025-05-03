Gaze at a cluster of glowing galaxies | Space photo of the day for May 2, 2025
Submit on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025 00:11
Galaxy cluster Abell 1489, as imaged by the International Gemini Observatory, contains more than 200 of the gravitationally-bound systems of stars, stellar remnants, interstellar gas and dust.
This entry was posted on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.