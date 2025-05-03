James Webb Space Telescope finds coldest exoplanet ever seen, and it orbits a dead star
Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have confirmed the existence of the first known planet closely orbiting a dead star — offering new insights into how planets may evolve during the final stages of a star’s life.
