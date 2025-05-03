Reshaping our return to the moon: Trump’s 2026 budget gives Artemis a major facelift
The White House’s proposed 2026 budget would reshape NASA’s Artemis moon program, canceling the Gateway space station and retiring the SLS rocket and Orion capsule after two more flights.
