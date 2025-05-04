‘Falcon’ flies on Star Wars Day: SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida (photos)
Living up to its Star Wars’ namesake, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took flight again, delivering 29 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit on Sunday, May 4th, 2025 —Star Wars Day.
