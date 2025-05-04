For Star Wars Day, May the 4th, you’ll have to use all your Jedi powers to grab this Lego set — Jango Fett’s Starship WILL sell out fast
Submit on Sunday, May 4th, 2025 14:11
Lego has launched the first new Lego Star Wars set of 2025, and it’s an absolute beauty, packed with details and 2,970-pieces, Star Wars fans and collectors will need to use the Force to grab this one.
This entry was posted on Sunday, May 4th, 2025 at 2:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.