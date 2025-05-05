A giant crater on the moon may hold remnants of an ancient magma ocean. Artemis astronauts could bring home samples of it
Submit on Monday, May 5th, 2025 21:11
Crewmembers on upcoming Artemis missions could potentially return samples from the moon’s mantle back to Earth, providing insight into the final stages of lunar formation.
This entry was posted on Monday, May 5th, 2025 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.