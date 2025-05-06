Lego and Lunar Outpost to roll out ‘Moon Rover Space Vehicle’ in August
Submit on Tuesday, May 6th, 2025 21:11
The first U.S. teleoperated rover to reach the moon’s surface is rolling out as a Lego model this summer, together with two futuristic vehicles inspired by real-life robotic explorers.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 6th, 2025 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.