Yellowstone holds potentially untapped cache of ‘carbon-free’ helium for rockets, reactors and superconductors
Submit on Tuesday, May 6th, 2025 20:11
Conventional helium production comes with enormous carbon emissions, so scientists are looking for alternatives in places like Yellowstone, Tanzania’s Rukwa Rift and India’s Bakreswar-Tantloi province.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 6th, 2025 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.