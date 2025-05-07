Belgian artist of ‘Fallen Astronaut’ figurine on the moon dies at 99
A Belgian sculptor credited with the “Fallen Astronaut” figurine left on the surface of the moon in 1971 has now fallen himself. Paul Van Hoeydonck died on May 3, at his home in Antwerp.
