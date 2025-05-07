‘Gears of War: Reloaded’ chainsaws its way into Xbox, PS5, and PC this summer, and everyone will be playing together
Submit on Wednesday, May 7th, 2025 18:11
E-Day is still a ways off, but the 2006 original Gears of War is getting a remaster that’s emerging on Xbox, PS5, and PC with better graphics and performance in August.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 7th, 2025 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.