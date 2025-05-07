Stratolaunch’s Talon-A2 prototype goes hypersonic after dropping from world’s largest airplane (photos)
Stratolaunch Systems conducted its first hypersonic test flight with its Talon-A2 vehicle and Roc carrier plane in December, then repeated the feat in March.
