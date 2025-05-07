Where does the universe’s gold come from? Giant flares from extreme magnetic stars offer a clue
Submit on Wednesday, May 7th, 2025 16:11
Scientists have finally gathered direct proof of how the universe forges its heaviest elements, a process that has remained a mystery for over half a century.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 7th, 2025 at 4:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.