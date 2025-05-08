‘Destiny 2’ is getting four new expansions, including a ‘Star Wars’ crossover that adds lightsabers and blasters (video)
Bungie might be dropping a Marathon reboot on us this year, but Destiny 2 ain’t going anywhere, and its content plans for 2025 and 2026 are enticing to say the least.
