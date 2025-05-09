Satellites show 28 US cities are sinking, including NYC and Chicago: ‘Infrastructure can be silently compromised’
Submit on Friday, May 9th, 2025 01:11
A new study has found that the 28 most populous cities in the United States — including New York, Chicago, Dallas and Denver — are sinking at rates between two and 10 millimeters (0.08 and 0.4 inches) per year.
This entry was posted on Friday, May 9th, 2025 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.