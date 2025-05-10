US military taps Rocket Lab’s new Neutron launcher for ‘point to point’ cargo test flight in 2026
Submit on Saturday, May 10th, 2025 01:11
Rocket Lab has signed a contract to launch its new Neutron rocket on a test flight that will advance the U.S. Air Force’s point-to-point cargo transportation concept.
