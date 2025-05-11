Calling citizen scientists! Help NASA’s Galaxy Zoo classify galaxies seen by James Webb Space Telescope
Submit on Sunday, May 11th, 2025 23:11
Through a citizen science project called Galaxy Zoo, volunteers can help astronomers analyze over 500,000 James Webb Space Telescope images and classify galaxies observed from deep space.
This entry was posted on Sunday, May 11th, 2025 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.