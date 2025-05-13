Hubble captures ‘candyfloss’ clouds | Space photo of the day for May 13, 2025
A sparkling cloudscape is revealed by the Hubble Space Telescope, which used its instruments to capture multiple wavelengths when pointed at a dwarf galaxy, the Large Magellanic Cloud.
