SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 28 Starlink satellites to orbit on record-breaking 28th flight
Submit on Tuesday, May 13th, 2025 13:11
SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of rocket reuse, launching a batch of Starlink satellites atop a Falcon 9 that was flying for a record 28th time.
